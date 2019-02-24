MAGNELLI, PHILOMENA MALICENT (MORRISON)

74, a devoted wife, mother & grandmother died on Thursday February 21, 2019.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Ramaglia) Morrison.

Philomena, "Phyllis" worked for several companies including Roger Williams Medical Center and the Department of Children and Families before retiring.

She loved spending time with her family and friends especially hosting her holiday party.

Phyllis was known for her kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Albert Magnelli and her two children David Magnelli and Kristen (Magnelli) Hunt and her husband George Hunt III. Philomena was also blessed with four grandchildren Amber and Noah Magnelli and Alyssa and Olivia Hunt.

She was the dear sister of Fred Morrison and his wife Judith and Margaret (Morrison) Tindall and her husband Rick; she also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Sacrament Church Providence at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston.

Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Blessed Sacrament Church 179 Academy Ave. Providence, RI 02908-4530

Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019