MARTINS, PHYLLIS A. (IERVOLINO)
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020. Phyllis was the daughter of the late Michele and Catherine (Fiandanese) Iervolino. She was the loving mother of Kathleen J. Walker and her husband Mager of Newton, MA, Doreen M. Rousseau and her husband Mark of Rehoboth, MA, and Lisa A. Martins of Warren. She was the sister of the late Sarah D'Amico and Achillo "Augie" Iervolino. Phyllis was also predeceased by her brother in-law Vincent D'Amico and her sister in-law, Elsie (Mullen) Iervolino. Due to COVID-19, Mrs. Martin's funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.