MONTELLA, PHYLLIS A. (BOMBA)

98, of North Providence, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph A. Montella Jr.

Born in Revere, MA, she was the daughter of the late Carmino and Maria (Cerbone) Bomba.

She was survived by her loving children, Cynthia A Sanberg and Ralph A Montella III and his wife Amelia; a brother, Anthony Bomba and a sister, Rose Rudnick. She was also survived by her cherished grandchildren, George and Brandon Sanberg and Lyndsey Oliveira; dear great-grandchildren, Alexander, Nicolas and Christopher Sanberg, Brittany Kabbas, Talia Corsi and Elias Oliveira and great-great-grandson, Alexander Sanberg Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank and Ralph Bomba.

Phyllis and her spouse had a collaborative and caring relationship that extended to family businesses as well. She was the bookkeeper of the family owned jewelry business for 40 years. In the late 60's she and her husband also obtained real estate brokers licenses' and opened Montella Realty which operated for 45 years.

Phyllis was passionate about two things family and the culinary arts. Family was paramount for her. She was tireless and selfless in offering help, advice and encouragement to her children and grandchildren. Above all Phyllis enjoyed nothing better than to be surrounded by family and often referred to these gatherings as "joyful noise". She was gentle and kind but conveyed an indomitable strength that she strived to pass on to her children and grandchildren. She was a person of deep faith and lived a life serving others. Phyllis will be profoundly missed but not forgotten.

Her funeral and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence.



