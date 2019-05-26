Home

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Phyllis A. (Andryc) Roy


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Phyllis A. (Andryc) Roy Obituary
ROY, PHYLLIS A. (ANDRYC)
85, of Coventry, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Greenwood Center, Warwick. Wife of the late James A. (Jim) Roy. Born in Providence to Joseph A. and Adele J. (Podworny) Andryc.
Surviving are her children Pamela A. Roy, Timothy A. Roy and Steven J. Roy, two brothers Michael Andryc and Joseph Andryc, Jr, three sisters Margaret Woolley, Betty Ann Rogers and Jeanette Cook and 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM at the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 31 at 10:30 AM at SS. John and Paul Church, Coventry. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
