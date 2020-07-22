PERSSON, PHYLLIS-ANN (DeNUCCI)
age 75, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Wife of Deacon Robert C. Persson. Mother of Robert C. Persson, Jr., David A. Persson, Eric C. Persson, and Krista M. Fellela. Grandmother of Domenic, Hannah, Hayley, Nicholas, and Hope. Sister of Donna M. Rotella and Thomas D. DeNucci, M.D.
Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Visiting hours on Thursday 4- 7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com