Phyllis-Ann (DeNucci) Persson
PERSSON, PHYLLIS-ANN (DeNUCCI)
age 75, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Wife of Deacon Robert C. Persson. Mother of Robert C. Persson, Jr., David A. Persson, Eric C. Persson, and Krista M. Fellela. Grandmother of Domenic, Hannah, Hayley, Nicholas, and Hope. Sister of Donna M. Rotella and Thomas D. DeNucci, M.D.
Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Visiting hours on Thursday 4- 7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
So sorry to read of your sister’s passing Tom. May she Rest In Peace. Prayers for your family at this difficult time.
Patricia Manocchia
Friend
July 23, 2020
Deacon Bob, Dr. Tom and all family members:
Phyllis-Ann is such a special lady achieving wonderful things for her family,Church, and society. It was done by her talent, hard work, steadfastness, love and kindness and, yes, LOL sense of humor! God, take her mighty soul into your eternal, loving embrace and bless her family and all of us with the peace that passes all understanding. Fr. Joe Protano
Rev. Joseph Protano
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
