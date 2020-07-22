Deacon Bob, Dr. Tom and all family members:

Phyllis-Ann is such a special lady achieving wonderful things for her family,Church, and society. It was done by her talent, hard work, steadfastness, love and kindness and, yes, LOL sense of humor! God, take her mighty soul into your eternal, loving embrace and bless her family and all of us with the peace that passes all understanding. Fr. Joe Protano

Rev. Joseph Protano

Friend