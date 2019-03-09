Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Phyllis (Judge) DiTommaso Obituary
DiTOMMASO, PHYLLIS (JUDGE)
81 passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Henry J. DiTommaso Sr. They had been married almost 60 years prior to his passing in 2016. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Dorothy (Haeseler) Judge. She was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony Church. She was a clerk at the Salvation Army prior to her retirement. She was the loving mother of Henry J. DiTommaso Jr. and his wife Susan, John M. DiTommaso and his wife Virginia Stevens, and Diane DiTommaso. She was the adoring grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 3. She was the sister of Philip, Frank, James, and Helen Judge, and the late June Ververis and Marie Carbone.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 9:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence at 11 A.M. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony Church Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs St. North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
