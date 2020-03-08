|
|
DAILEY, PHYLLIS E. (EDUARDO)
82, of Eagle Run, Warwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Dailey, who passed away in 1999. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Philip A. Eduardo, Sr. R.PH., and Catherine T. (Landry) Eduardo.
She is survived by a sister, Rosemary Zienowicz of Narragansett; her nieces and nephews, Catherine Gallogly, Philip A. Edwardo, III, David Zienowicz, Stephanie Huling and Hollie Edwardo and seven great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Philip A. Edwardo, Jr.
Phyllis began her working career at the age of 15, behind the soda fountain at her father's pharmacy, Community Drug Store in Centerdale. After graduating from St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation, she began working at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, retiring after 40 years as an executive secretary in 2005. Twenty six years ago, Phyllis and Bill moved to Eagle's Nest Condominiums, where she spent her time gardening, decorating the gatehouse and enjoying the company of the many wonderful friends she met there. Phyllis also loved golfing, watching her neighbors dogs and helping family and friends.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:45 am from the PRATA- GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Interment will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Tuesday 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to the HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020