HALL, PHYLLIS E.

80 of Cranston passed with her family by her side at Kent County Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Philip and Irene (Gannon) Fox. She was the wife of Harry M. Hall for over 60 years.

Phyllis worked as an assembler at Leviton for over 35 years before retiring in 2005.

Besides her husband she leaves 3 daughters; Donna (Richard) Marchetti of Smithfield, Denise Hall of Charlotte, NC and Doreen (David) Fletcher of Johnston and 1 sister Irene Rafferty of New London, NH. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 2 Great granddaughters.

Outside funeral service Sunday under the Magnolia Tree beside their house at the rear of 678 Park Avenue, August 30, 2020 at 11:00am. Mask and social distancing apply.



