Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Phyllis F. (Capotosto) Magnone Obituary
Magnone, Phyllis (Capotosto) F.
89, formerly of Warwick, peacefully passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Antoine's Residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Benjamin "Benny" Magnone; devoted mother of the late Sheila Magnone, Bonnie Magnone Feilmeier (husband Dan), Benjamin "Ben" Magnone, Leslie Magnone and Paul Magnone (wife Lisa); cherished grandmother of Stephanie Sullivan, William "Billy" Sullivan, Jackie Sticca Smith (husband Danny), Joe Sticca, Danielle Feilmeier Miller, Brianna Feilmeier, Austin Feilmeier, Savanah Lettieri, Joshua Magnone, Malorie Magnone, and Cassie Magnone. She has 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was the loving sister in-law of Louise Gelardi Capotosto and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Augustine "Gus" and Amalia "Molly" Capotosto, brothers Raymond and his wife, Dorothea (Lostocco) Capotosto and Augustine "Augie" Capotosto. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 11th, at 11:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday from 4:00-7:30 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
