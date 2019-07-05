Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Redeemer
655 Hope Street
Providence, RI
Phyllis G. Ansell


1925 - 2019
Phyllis G. Ansell Obituary
Ansell, Phyllis G.
Phyllis G. Ansell 93, formerly of Providence, RI passed away January 16, 2019 in North Port, FL.
She was born September 7, 1925 in Providence, RI to Earl and Ethel Quincy.
Phyllis was a lifetime member of the RI Postcard Club and worked many years as a school crossing guard at Reservoir Avenue School in Providence.
She is survived by her sister Priscilla Barney, eight children, David (Fani) Rossley, Ruth (Alan) Afflerbach, Carole Fox, Janis Mello, Marilyn (Ronald) Moline, Ronald Ansell, Jacqueline (Buddy) Forrest, and John (Anne) Ansell. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband William Ansell, her parents Earl and Ethel Quincy, her sister Ruth Quincy and Grandson Craig Rossley.
There will be a memorial service for Phyllis on July 12, 2019 at 10:30am at the Church of the Redeemer, 655 Hope Street, Providence, RI
Published in The Providence Journal on July 5, 2019
