GOODWIN, PHYLLIS
91 died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 7, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ernest "Deak" Goodwin whom she married on October 10, 1953. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Christopher V. and Lillian (Doherty) Fisher, she was the sister of the late Doris Spicer. She received her bachelor's degree from URI in 1948 and her master's degree from Columbia in 1950. Phyllis was the children's librarian at Kingston Free Library for 23 years. She was a volunteer at Christ the King parish and Assumption Parish in Providence. She is survived by her late husband's son, Bruce Goodwin of Norton, MA, Nancy Berry and her husband Rob of Charlestown, N.H., Craig Goodwin and his wife Susan of Fort Pierce, FL, Jane Gates and her husband Brad of Franklin, MA, Peter Goodwin and his wife Maureen of Claremont, NH, Susan Goodwin of White River Jct., VT and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday April 15th at 11am at Christ the King Church, Kingston. Burial will follow at 2pm at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 301 S County Trail, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, she requested that you perform a kind act for someone or donate in her memory to Christ the King parish, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881. For guest book and condolences, visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019