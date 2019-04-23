|
Brown, Phyllis M. (Palumbo)
of Barrington, passed at 81 years old on April 18th surrounded by family. She leaves behind a devoted husband, Charles F. III, two children, Charles IV and Rosemarie Coffey, and their spouses, Ginger Brown and Jim Coffey, as well as 2 grandsons, Kyle & Sean Coffey, all of Barrington. She worked at being the best wife, mother and Nonnie she could be.
The family encourages your kind donations to be sent to either Audubon Society of RI ( asri.org/donateor mail to:12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917 ), or TapIn Inc.( P.O. Box 252 Barrington, RI 02806). For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit smithmason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019