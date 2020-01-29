Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
Burial
Following Services
Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Phyllis M. (Macdonald) McDermott

Phyllis M. (Macdonald) McDermott Obituary
McDERMOTT, PHYLLIS M. (MACDONALD)
88, passed away on January 25, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late John E. McDermott, Sr.
Born in Nantucket, MA, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Addison and Gladys (McGrath) MacDonald.
Phyllis had been employed as a telephone operator and as a professional secretary before her retirement.
She is survived by her sons, Ross, Brian, and John, Jr. McDermott, a sister, Joan Richmond, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Bruce McDermott and her brother, Ross MacDonald.
Visitation, Friday, January 31, beginning at 10 am with a service to follow at 12 noon in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd, Warwick. Burial to follow in the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to: United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St, Providence, RI 02909. Please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
