Phyllis (Pryor) Mooreman
MOOREMAN (PRYOR), PHYLLIS
82, of Rumford, died on August 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Homer Joe Pryor and Ida Mae (Scales) Pryor of West Virginia. She was the loving wife of the late James R. Mooreman. She is the mother of the late Shirl Kelly and survived by two daughters, Robin Alvarado and Michelle Lawson. She is also survived her brother, Leo Pryor.
Before retiring, Phyllis was a trusted OR technician at Roger Williams Hospital for 45 years.
She was the adored grandmother of seven grandchildren, Cory, Francisco, Christopher, Jen-ie, Remon, Kyle, Valentina and three great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Bell Funeral Home, 571 Broad St. Providence. Calling hours, Thursday 10-12:30am.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Bell Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Funeral service
Bell Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home Inc
571 Broad St
Providence, RI 02907
(401) 331-0200
