SHEPPARD , Phyllis (Duarte)
72, of New Castle, Delaware died on March 29, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center. She was the wife of Norman E. Sheppard, Sr.. Born in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Maria T. (Fortes) Duarte. Raised in New Bedford, she was a graduate of New Bedford High School.
After marrying, she lived abroad in Greece with her family for several years before returning to the states and eventually settled in New Castle, DE.
Phyllis was an ambitious go-getter and worked her way up the corporate ladder. In her long and fruitful career, she worked at Bell Systems, AT&T, MBNA, Bank of America and was employed at Hewlett Packard (HP) until her retirement.
Phyllis was the past President of the National Organization of Women (NOW) of Delaware and belonged to various organizations. She was an avid ten-pin bowler in her spare time, and as all her friends and family know, she was always up for a good debate.
Besides her husband, she leaves behind her son Norman E. Sheppard, Jr., two grandchildren, Ethan and Troy Sheppard, of New Castle, DE. She was the sister of Linda (William) Rose, of Rehoboth, MA, Cheryl Duarte of Providence, RI, Marianne (Darin) Lucas of Providence, RI, Paula (Michael) Leep of East Providence, RI, many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held in New Castle, DE.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019