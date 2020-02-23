|
|
HOMONOFF, PHYLLIS SHIRLEY,
passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7th, 2020.
Phyllis was the daughter of the late Maurice and Rose (Muffs) Markoff. She is survived by her brother, Edward Markoff, and his wife, Leona; Aunt Jan McKernan-Markoff; son, Marvin Homonoff, and his wife Linda; daughter, Susan Florence, and her husband Mark; and son, Burt Homonoff, and his wife, Robin. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, David and Emily; 4 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lester, Xavier, and Phoenix; niece Melanie Margolies, and her husband Mitch; and niece Marcy Markoff. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold H. Homonoff, and best friend and sister, Helene S. Markoff.
Born in Providence in 1925, Phyllis lived through the changing times but adapting to them was never a struggle for this dynamic woman. After attending Hope High School and Pembroke College and working at Jewish Family Services, Phyllis met her husband of 65 years, Harold H. Homonoff. Together, they founded and ran Harold's Furniture, a beloved fixture in Rhode Island for nearly 50 years. Their vast commitment and support to Rhode Island civic organizations, charities and causes were unending. Upon retirement, Phyllis and Harold became active in Boca Raton Fire Rescue, making a positive difference in their community and great lifelong friends.
Whether known as Phyllis, Mom, or Nana, Phyllis was truly beloved by everyone who knew her. You couldn't not love Phyllis. A generous woman who was grateful for everything she had, her greatest sources of joy were her family and ice cream. Ice cream, preferably coffee, and Phyllis are synonymous — just ask anyone who knew her. With a genuine warmth and kindness, Phyllis made everyone feel loved and special.
Phyllis Shirley Homonoff will be greatly missed. In memory of Phyllis, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020