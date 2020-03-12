Home

Phyllis T. (Savoie) Sale

Phyllis T. (Savoie) Sale Obituary
SALE, PHYLLIS T. (SAVOIE)
Lincoln – Phyllis T. (Savoie) Sale, 75, of Chapel Street, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of David Sale. Mr. & Mrs. Sale had been married for fifty years.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Moulico, and her husband Daniel, of Lincoln, and Pamela Allton, and her husband Ian, of Milford, MA; six sisters, Carol Lindblade of Queensbury, NY, Jean Heslin of Carolina Shores, NC, Joan Leonard of Sarasota, FL, Marian Kneepkens of Bluffton, SC, Mary-Teresa Shaunessy of Bellingham, MA and Ann-Marie Dau of Walnut Creek, CA; four brothers, Francis Savoie of Steubenville, OH, Thomas Savoie of Littleton, CO, David Savoie of Oak Ridge, TN and Paul Savoie of Colorado Springs, CO; two granddaughters, Isabella Moulico and Charlotte Allton; and several nieces and nephews.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
