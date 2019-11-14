Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pia DeConcilis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pia "Peggy" (Pinto) DeConcilis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pia "Peggy" (Pinto) DeConcilis Obituary
DeCONCILIS, PIA "PEGGY" (PINTO),
91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 10, 2019.
Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter to the late Louis and Helen (Albanese) Pinto.
Peggy had a passion for cooking and baking, especially for family and friends. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed her weekly visit to the library where she would discuss new books with the staff. Peggy was a lifelong traveler to many destinations with a special fondness for the national parks. As a native New Yorker, she was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees.
Peggy was the beloved mother to Marisa DeConcilis and the late Diana Martin. She was grandmother to Aaron Williams and his wife Elaine Lachica of NY. Peggy was the sister to Anthony Pinto and his wife Norma of FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and several dear friends.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 10:30-12:30 in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Services and burial will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -