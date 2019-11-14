|
DeCONCILIS, PIA "PEGGY" (PINTO),
91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 10, 2019.
Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter to the late Louis and Helen (Albanese) Pinto.
Peggy had a passion for cooking and baking, especially for family and friends. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed her weekly visit to the library where she would discuss new books with the staff. Peggy was a lifelong traveler to many destinations with a special fondness for the national parks. As a native New Yorker, she was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees.
Peggy was the beloved mother to Marisa DeConcilis and the late Diana Martin. She was grandmother to Aaron Williams and his wife Elaine Lachica of NY. Peggy was the sister to Anthony Pinto and his wife Norma of FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and several dear friends.
She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Visitation will be held Saturday, 10:30-12:30 in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Services and burial will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019