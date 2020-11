Maria, Antonio and Family

The Years Go By Way too Fast.

I am So Sorry To learn of Piero's Passing.

I will Never Forget Your Besutiful Wedding, The Birth of Your 2 Fine Boys. And Maria, I Coukd Never Firget You, Donna, Nicky, and Your Mom and Dad..And Your Grandma Donata.

I am at A Loss For Words At This Point..Just know All of You are in my Heart, I Know Piero is Safely Home in Heaven Now, and Getting Many Hugs.

(My Mom and Dad Did That Already, I Have No Doubts)

A Mass Card Will be Mailed To You.

"Love and Prayers"

Ben

Benjamin Heed

Friend