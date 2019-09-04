|
Osko, Pierre Boutros
passed away suddenly in his home Saturday, August 31, 2019. Son of the late Abdelnour and Alice Osko, and beloved husband of the late Vita Osko. He is survived by his two daughters Chanelle and Bianca Osko, and his siblings Elie, Lilliane, Mireille, Coco.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. George Maronite Church, 1439 Cranston St., Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019