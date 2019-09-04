Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Church
1439 Cranston St
Cranston, RI
View Map
Pierre Boutros Osko


1964 - 2019
Pierre Boutros Osko Obituary
Osko, Pierre Boutros
passed away suddenly in his home Saturday, August 31, 2019. Son of the late Abdelnour and Alice Osko, and beloved husband of the late Vita Osko. He is survived by his two daughters Chanelle and Bianca Osko, and his siblings Elie, Lilliane, Mireille, Coco.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. George Maronite Church, 1439 Cranston St., Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be held Thursday, September 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, RI. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
