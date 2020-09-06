Pietro Grelle

GRELLE, PIETRO
81, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Angelina (Cestrone) Grelle. Born in Roccamonfina, Caserta, Italy he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (DiTomasso) Grelle.
Besides his wife, Pietro is survived by his loving children, Roberto Grelle and his wife Lori of Foster, Antonio Grelle of Coventry, Rosanna Rossner of Scituate; cherished grandchildren Alyssa, Taylor, Julia and Emily; dear sister Giuseppina Grelle of Italy. He was the brother of the late Vincenzo, Michele, Carmine and Antonio Grelle.
His funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.