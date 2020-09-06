1/
Pietro Grelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pietro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRELLE, PIETRO
81, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Angelina (Cestrone) Grelle. Born in Roccamonfina, Caserta, Italy he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (DiTomasso) Grelle.
Besides his wife, Pietro is survived by his loving children, Roberto Grelle and his wife Lori of Foster, Antonio Grelle of Coventry, Rosanna Rossner of Scituate; cherished grandchildren Alyssa, Taylor, Julia and Emily; dear sister Giuseppina Grelle of Italy. He was the brother of the late Vincenzo, Michele, Carmine and Antonio Grelle.
His funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved