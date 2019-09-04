|
TURCHETTA, JR., PIO
89 of Dale Avenue, Johnston passed away on September 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mafalda "Muffy" (Fiormanti) Turchetta.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pio and Catherine (Calitri) Turchetta.
Pio was a custodian for the Providence School Department for 20 years before retiring. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and he was an avid N.Y. Yankee fan.
He was the father of Anthony Turchetta, Jean Gonsalves and her husband Joseph and Cathy Coppolino and her husband Ralph, Jr.; grandfather of Anthony, Jr., Stephen, Bianca, Alexandra and Isabella and great grandfather of Dimitri, Penelope and Dominic. He was also the brother of Edith Russo and the late John and David Turchetta, Anna Quattrini, Carmela DeAngelis, Dorothy Sarno and Norma Parisi.
His visitation and funeral will be Friday from 9:00 – 10:30 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Ghost Church, 1 Knight Street, Providence. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pio's memory to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Ste 3002, Warwick, RI 02886. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019