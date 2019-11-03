|
|
ARNESON, POLLY (DIBBLE)
68, of Manning Drive, Barrington, died peacefully on October 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Chuck Arneson. Born in Danbury, CT, a daughter of the late Ted and Edith (Succop) Dibble, she lived in Barrington for 36 years. Mrs. Arneson was a 4th grade teacher at St. Margaret's School, Rumford for 20 years before retiring in 2016. Polly was a communicant member of St. Luke's Church, Barrington. After her retirement from teaching, she enjoyed volunteering alongside her husband in the soup kitchen at St. Charles Catholic Church in Providence.
Besides her husband of forty-seven years, she is survived by a son, Josh Arneson and his wife Tara of Richmond, VT; a daughter, Heather Arneson of Sunnyvale, CA; two brothers, Dan Dibble and his wife Barb of New Baden, IL and Andy Dibble and his wife Josephine of Anaheim Hills, CA; a sister, Becky Spurlock of Jeannette, PA; a stepmother, Jan Dibble of Thousand Oaks, CA; her grandchildren, Douglas and Gavin Arneson; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Friday, November 8 from 4 PM to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Luke's Church, Washington Road, Barrington on Saturday, November 9 at 9 AM. Internment will be private. For full obituary and remembrance fund, please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019