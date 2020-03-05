|
BANDONI, Priscilla A.
94, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John A. Bandoni Sr.
Born in Dedham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Gladys (Downs) Bedard. She resided in Cumberland since 1975, previously residing in Massachusetts, California, Connecticut and Maryland.
Priscilla was a long time communicant of St. John Vianney Church, where she, along with her husband, was active in many church events and groups, including the St. John Vianney Seniors. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing bridge, tennis, scrabble, as well as volunteering her time at church. Those who love her will always remember her kind gestures, loving smiles and positive outlook toward everyone. The way she lived her life was through the art of kindness and love.
She leaves her two sons, John A. Bandoni Jr. of Providence and Robert J. Bandoni and his wife Lorraine of Plainfield, CT, her two daughters Donna Haynes Dwyer and her husband Earl Dwyer of Attleboro, MA and Cynthia A. Mulligan and her husband Eugene of Greer, SC; her sister, Gloria Robbins of Mancelona, MI; her fourteen grandchildren Tanya Tyo, Rebecca Benitez, Derek Bandoni, Lisa Dwyer, Carl Haynes II, Jesus Duran, Colin Haynes, Michael Haynes, Katie Bandoni, Robert Bandoni Jr., Amy Barlow, Ken Barlow, Jason Mulligan and Ryan Mulligan; her fourteen great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lewis Bedard, Gladys Matthieu, Edward Bedard, Charles Bedard, John Bedard, Connie Wyatt, Franklin Bedard and Victor Bedard.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Priscilla's Life Celebration to be held Friday, March 6, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland, RI. A prayer service will be held at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to those caregivers who provided wonderful care and love to her during her final years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 1 State Street, #200, Providence, RI 02908 or to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020