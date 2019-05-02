Home

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
(207) 775-3763
Vigil
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Episcopal Church of St. Mary
Falmouth, ME
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mary Church
Falmouth, ME
Priscilla A. Rigg Obituary
RIGG, PRISCILLA A.
Priscilla Adams Rigg passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Born in Tunbridge, Vermont she was the daughter of Emma and Russell E. Adams and granddaughter of Nina and John Q. Adams. The family lived briefly in Ascutney, Vt before settling in East Greenwich, Rhode Island where Priscilla continued to live, study and work for 80 years.
She leaves a niece, nephew and goddaughter with extended families in Maine, Massachusetts and Virginia. Her niece Rebecca Adams Andreozzi and nephew Nicholas Adams Sampson & wife Gay, goddaughter Pricilla Williams & husband Tom and their families.
An evening prayer and vigil will be held at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary Church in Falmouth Maine on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 PM. A burial mass with reception to follow will be held on Saturday, May 4 at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary Church at 4 PM.
You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Internment will be private at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2019
