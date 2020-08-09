BARNEY, PRISCILLA F. (QUINCY)
, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late William H. Barney, Jr. Born in Providence, RI; she was the daughter of late Earl F. and Ethel B. (Davenport) Quincy.
She worked at Flag Staff Food Service, was a keypunch operator for several years and went to work as a clerk for the Pawtucket Mutual Insurance Co. retiring in 1994. She was a former member of the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick and a former parishioner at Church of the Redeemer.
She is survived by her two children: Nancy E. Cummings of Seekonk, MA (late husband Robert) and William H. Barney, III of Cumberland, RI (wife Ann M. Olean); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters: Phylliss G. Ansell and Ruth B. Quincy.
Burial will be private. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com
.