Priscilla F. (Quincy) Barney
BARNEY, PRISCILLA F. (QUINCY)
, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late William H. Barney, Jr. Born in Providence, RI; she was the daughter of late Earl F. and Ethel B. (Davenport) Quincy.
She worked at Flag Staff Food Service, was a keypunch operator for several years and went to work as a clerk for the Pawtucket Mutual Insurance Co. retiring in 1994. She was a former member of the Pilgrim Senior Center in Warwick and a former parishioner at Church of the Redeemer.
She is survived by her two children: Nancy E. Cummings of Seekonk, MA (late husband Robert) and William H. Barney, III of Cumberland, RI (wife Ann M. Olean); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters: Phylliss G. Ansell and Ruth B. Quincy.
Burial will be private. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
