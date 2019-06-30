Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Priscilla Standish Parker Orr


1927 - 2019
Priscilla Standish Parker Orr Obituary
PARKER ORR, PRISCILLA STANDISH
92, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 25th 2019 at her daughter Suzy's home in Providence, Rhode Island, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Massachusetts on March 8th 1927, Priscilla moved to England and was married to Cdr. David Parker for 52 years until his death. They raised three daughters Cheryl, Suzy and Nikki, before she returned to her roots in New England.
Priscilla was a generous and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love for her family was only surpassed by her love of animals. She was a passionate music lover, having sung as a chorister in her early days.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her husband David and her second husband Dr James Orr. She is survived by three daughters Cheryl (Tony) Alvarado, Suzy (Phil) Stone and Nikki Parker; four grandchildren, David (Jenny) Alvarado, Laura (Sam) Alvarado, Daniel (Abeni) Stone and Michael (Whitney) Stone, and seven great grandchildren, Ava, Preston, Londyn, Mason, Mila, Harlowe and Owen.
Visiting hours will be at 5.00pm-7.00pm, followed by a service on Monday, July 1st 2019 at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, RI 02911.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA, aspca.org or The Donkey Sanctuary, thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
