Mercurio, Rachael
89, of Cranston, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Susie (Rocchio) Mercurio.
Rachael worked as a payroll clerk for the State of Rhode Island Department of Education for thirty-eight years until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Matthew Church in Cranston.
She is survived by her sister Ann R. Peasley of Warwick, a sister-in-law Marion Mercurio, several nieces and nephews: Kim Conroy, Kurt Peasley, Joanne Segovia, Stephen Mercurio, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was a sister of the late Albert Mercurio and aunt of the late Robert C. Peasley, Jr.
Her funeral will take place from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, at 9:30AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11AM at St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St, Cranston. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019