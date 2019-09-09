|
|
Rhude, Rachel A. (Pinto)
97, died Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late North Providence Councilman John W. Rhude. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Angelina (Rosati) Pinto.
Rachel had worked as a Farberware Representative in the former Outlet Company, and had been a nurse's assistant for the North Providence School Department.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Shuster (Mathew), John M. Rhude (Mary Ann), Lyslie DeMeo (John Pescarino), her son-in-law, Mark Quartana, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and devoted nieces and nephews. Rachel was the mother of the late Lynne Quartana, mother-in-law of the late Michael Peter DeMeo, and sister of the late Irene Clegg and Vito Pinto.
Rachel, who lived with her youngest daughter Lyslie and her son Michael, was a woman of presence and graciousness who valued family and dear friends. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her "life." She was 97 years young in her "look" and in her outlook on life. Every day, her hair, makeup, jewelry and clothing were precise. Family and old and new friends will miss her daily "check in" calls, her warmth and her ongoing notes and greeting cards, her cranberry bread and Christmas fruit cakes, and of course her passion for Days of our Lives and Lawrence Welk
Funeral from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence Wednesday at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Augustine Church, Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held Tuesday 4-7 PM, and Wednesday from 9:15 to 10:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends Way, 765 West Shore Rd., Warwick, RI 02889.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 9, 2019