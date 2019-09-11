|
|
ENRIGHT, RACHEL (VITTORIOSO)
47, of North Smithfield, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph P. Enright. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of James Vittorioso and the late Dian (Nimblett) Vittorioso.
Besides her husband Joseph, she is survived by her loving children, James J. Piccolino of Cranston, and Erica E. Enright of North Smithfield; dear sisters Roseann Vittorioso DeVargas and her husband Tony of Rumford, and Laura Vittorioso Mello and her husband Daniel of Cranston. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will precede her service from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019