Raffaela "Della" Almeida
ALMEIDA, RAFFAELA "DELLA"
96, of Cranston, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Almeida. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Costanzo and Filomena (Rainone) Iozzi. Della was a supervisor for Beaucraft Inc. of Providence for 25 years, retiring in 1989. She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness, and consideration of others. She was the loving mother of David and his wife Karen Almeida of Bristol and the late Anthony "Tony" Almeida. She also leaves 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michelina "Margaret" Russo, Luigi "Louie" Russo, Saverio "Sam" Russo, Concetta "Connie" Minadeo and Costanzo "Chris" Iozzi. Due to Covid – 19 restrictions her funeral and burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Children's Wishes 2348 Post Rd Ste 30, Warwick, RI 02886. Please visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
