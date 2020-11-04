Aiello, Raffaele P.
Raffaele P. Aiello, 82, formerly of Narragansett, RI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Raff was born and raised in Providence, RI. He was the son of the late Angelo and Rose (Belotti) Aiello. He graduated from La Salle Academy in 1957. While there, he played football and threw the javelin for the track team. He attended Carnegie Tech (now known as Carnegie Mellon University), graduated from Durfee College and obtained his Master's Degree in Art from the Rhode Island School of Design. He then taught art in the Providence School System until retirement. He enjoyed painting, was an avid golfer, and cherished the time he spent with his family, friends and dogs.
Raff was the beloved husband of Kathy Crossley-Aiello and the late Judith Ann (Barone). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Robin Aiello, Peter Aiello and wife Karen, Michael Aiello and wife Neringa, and David Aiello and companion Amanda; his stepchildren, Michael Ragosta and wife Jody, David Ragosta and wife Kristin, and Kristen Ragosta Sparks and husband Andrew; his brother, Robert Aiello and wife Marguerite; 12 precious grandchildren; and his cherished nieces and nephews.
His funeral service and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton, MA, will be held privately with his family. A celebration of life will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Hospice and Palliative Care Federation of Massachusetts (HPCFM), 20 Commercial Dr., Suite One, Wrentham, MA 02093.
The Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, MA, is honored to be assisting the Aiello family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.uptonfunerals.com