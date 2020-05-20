|
|
STANZIONE, RAFFAELE
83, of Johnston passed away May 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of his childhood sweetheart, Michelina (Ciccarelli) Stanzione for 62 years.
Born in Qualiano, Italy, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Carolina (Tammaro) Stanzione.
When he was 18 years old, he traveled alone to America determined to succeed. He was the proud owner of Leader Uniform of Providence for over 60 years. He loved to travel to his native country of Italy and kept strong ties to his homeland. Throughout his life he traveled to many countries and loved to meet new people and learn about their cultures and customs.
He was an avid lover of history, music, Italian food, gardening, taking road trips, spending his winters in Florida and most of all spending time with his family.
Raffaele was a devoted husband, father and friend and will be sadly missed by all.
He was the father of Carolina Stanzione of Marblehead, MA, Raffaele Stanzione, Jr. and wife Carolina of Smithfield and Robert Stanzione and wife Pam of Estero, FL and grandfather of Nicholas and Jacob Stanzione of Estero, FL, John David Carollo, Jr. of NY, NY and Isabella Stanzione of Smithfield. He was also the brother of the late Stefano, Carolina and Theresa Stanzione.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Rocco Church, 972 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7PM. During visitation and funeral, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Raffaele's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020