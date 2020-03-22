|
MONTELLA, RALPH A., JR.
94, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis A. (Bomba) Montella. They were happily married for 72 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph A. and Natalina (Jacavone) Montella.
Ralph owned Commercial Polishing and Plating for 45 years. He and Phyllis were the owners of Montella Realty dealing primarily with commercial properties for 55 years. Ralph was an accomplished musician and was a member of the Providence Federation of Musicians up until the time of his passing. Music was his passion and was proud of the fact and was able to pass his knowledge on to the many students he taught. He was also an Army Veteran serving during WWII and a past member of the Knights of Columbus.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Ralph A. Montella III and his wife Amelia and a daughter, Cynthia Sanberg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, George Sanberg, Brandon Sanberg and Lyndsey Oliveira; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicolas and Christopher Sanberg, Brittany Kabbas, Talia Corsi and Elias Oliveira and a great-great grandson, Alexandra Sanberg, Jr.
He was pre-deceased by, Angelo, Salvatore and John Montella, Angelina Russo, Alessandra Cozzolino, Vincenza Toro, Laura Martino, Assunta Lisi, Olga Dean and Evelyn Olson. He also survived a by a sister, Palmina Ferrara and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020