|
|
PAPITTO JR., RALPH A.
77, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at RI Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Edith (Duffy) Papitto for 54 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph Papitto Sr., and Teresa (Palumbo) Papitto. Ralph worked for General Dynamics for 34 years in the welding department as a supervisor and later for Hasbro in Pawtucket in security for nearly 17 years. He enjoyed the comforts of home, spending time with family and friends, as well as going out to eat and loved cars.
Besides his wife Edith, Ralph is survived by his loving children, Diane Santurri and her husband David of Cranston and Ralph G. Papitto of Attleboro, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Joseph, grandson Gregory Santurri and sister in-law Theresa Duffy-Meehan. Ralph was the cherished grandfather of Olivia, Noah, Luke and Grace Joseph, Lauren and Nicholas Santurri. He was the father in-law of Anthony Joseph and brother in-law of James Meehan. He also leaves behind his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, cousins and friends who helped support him during his long illness.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019