Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
View Map
Ralph A. Pari Obituary
PARI, RALPH A.
93, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Home & Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Violet "Vi" (Ciccone) Pari. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Matthew and Anna (DeSano) Pari.
When Ralph was 18 years old he bravely volunteered to serve his country in the 2nd world war. At the end of the war he continued his education and entered into the business world. He began his career in real estate and over time became a leader and innovator in that field. Later in life he used many of these skills to support local towns and communities in the area. He continued that work until the age of 92.
He was a strong believer in giving back to his Catholic faith and especially in supporting Catholic education.
He was a loving Husband, Brother and Uncle to many. He will be missed by us all.
Ralph is survived by one sister, Connie D'Angelo and husband Frank, nieces and nephews, Stephen D'Angelo (Sharon), Jeffrey D'Angelo (Erika), Christina Burghardt, Kathryn Lord (James), Joseph M. Pari (Maria), Melissa Watkins (James), Vincent Peso and many great and great great-nephews and nieces. He was the brother of the late Joseph T. Pari
His funeral will be held Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. CALLING HOURS Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ocean Tides- The Brothers of the Christian Schools 635 Ocean Road Narragansett, RI 02882. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
