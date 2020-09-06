1/1
Ralph A. Tartaglia
TARTAGLIA, RALPH A.
97, of Plainfield Street, Johnston passed away on September 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Johnston, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Vincenza (Savastano) Tartaglia.
Ralph was a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor for 20 years before retiring in 1988. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran serving during WW II and Korea and was in the organized reserved for 28 years, retiring as a Sergeant Major.
He was the brother of Susan Colicci, Hilda Lanfredi and the late William, Joseph, Silvio, Frank and Vincent Tartaglia and Gilda Plasse and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
His visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. During visitation and funeral, social distancing, masks and occupancy restrictions will apply. For online condolences, please visit, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
September 5, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Tartaglia
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
