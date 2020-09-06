TARTAGLIA, RALPH A.
97, of Plainfield Street, Johnston passed away on September 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Johnston, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Vincenza (Savastano) Tartaglia.
Ralph was a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor for 20 years before retiring in 1988. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran serving during WW II and Korea and was in the organized reserved for 28 years, retiring as a Sergeant Major.
He was the brother of Susan Colicci, Hilda Lanfredi and the late William, Joseph, Silvio, Frank and Vincent Tartaglia and Gilda Plasse and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
His visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. During visitation and funeral, social distancing, masks and occupancy restrictions will apply. For online condolences, please visit, www.romanofuneralhome.com
