|
|
ALVITI, RALPH
age 93, of North Attleboro, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. He was born February 23, 1927 to the late Orlando and Alessandra (Marchioni) Alviti. He was the beloved father of Steven (Lisa) Alviti of North Kingstown, Laurie Almeida of Coventry and Paula Massemino of Cranston. Loving grandfather to, Jennilee, Steven J, Gina, Kristina, Laura, Ricky, Matthew and great-grandchildren Aliya, Viviana and Vera. Brother of Peter, the late Vincent, Raymond, John, Edalo and sisters Josephine Ciancola, Rose Arrighi and Valeria Delgado. At age 16, his extraordinary ability for building model airplanes led him to be recruited by the US Navy at Langley Field, for research and development. From his humble beginnings of Oak Hill, the family market, to his deep passion, dedication, and hard work creating a family legacy that includes a world class machine tool company, Bel Air and Alviti Creations a religious metal ware manufacturer. He was honored by the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society for the renovation of an 1800's mill complex. His greatest accomplishment was that all his business endeavors, kept him and his three children together by his side throughout his entire life. Ralph's never-ending hard work and accomplishments lead him to a full life up until his final days. In addition to his adoring family, he leaves behind his companion Leonardo the Cat.
His visiting hours, funeral and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020