Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Revival Brewing Company
505 Atwood Ave
Cranston, RI
Ralph Atherton Wilbur Jr. Obituary
WILBUR JR., RALPH ATHERTON
age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday December 6th in Wakefield, Rhode Island. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Eva Wilbur, sister Mildred Quanstrom and wife Marlene M. Wilbur. Ralph is survived by his son Jay Wilbur and wife Billie, of Narragansett, his daughter Susan McCarthy of Laconia, NH , his many grandchildren—Brittney Gray, Rob Hale, Lizz Hale, Joshua Wilbur, Nicholas Wilbur & Leah Wilbur—his brother Marvin Wilbur, his Sister-in-law Celia Mathews, his caring friend Julie Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Ralph's life at Revival Brewing Company at 505 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 on Saturday December 14th between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, with military honors at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (www.lovetotherescue.com). Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
