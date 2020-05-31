Burnard, Ralph
Dr. Ralph " Jack" J. Burnard II, age 79, of Westerly RI, passed away May 12, 2020 peacefully in his home with his wife. Major Ralph Burnard served his country with pride as a surgeon in the Vietnam War. He was relieved from active duty on July 19th 1972. He then continued on to be an accomplished Cardio Thoracic surgeon at many different hospitals across the United States. He was an avid sailor and hunter throughout his whole life. After retiring, him and his Wife, Elaine Burnard, were active members of Watch Hill Yacht Club, and spent most of their days on the water fishing and boating.
Survived by his wife, Elaine Burnard, his son Ralph J. Burnard III, his daughter Christine Dauray, granddaughter Alice Burnard and step son Robert Charis. He's also survived by his closest friends, The Boys Club, whom all served in the Vietnam War with Ralph.
We will be celebrating his life at a later date to be announced by his wife Elaine.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Hope Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main st., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.