Ralph Burnard
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burnard, Ralph
Dr. Ralph " Jack" J. Burnard II, age 79, of Westerly RI, passed away May 12, 2020 peacefully in his home with his wife. Major Ralph Burnard served his country with pride as a surgeon in the Vietnam War. He was relieved from active duty on July 19th 1972. He then continued on to be an accomplished Cardio Thoracic surgeon at many different hospitals across the United States. He was an avid sailor and hunter throughout his whole life. After retiring, him and his Wife, Elaine Burnard, were active members of Watch Hill Yacht Club, and spent most of their days on the water fishing and boating.
Survived by his wife, Elaine Burnard, his son Ralph J. Burnard III, his daughter Christine Dauray, granddaughter Alice Burnard and step son Robert Charis. He's also survived by his closest friends, The Boys Club, whom all served in the Vietnam War with Ralph.
We will be celebrating his life at a later date to be announced by his wife Elaine.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Hope Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main st., Providence, RI 02904.
For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved