|
|
SENERCHIA, RALPH C.
94, of East Greenwich, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Roberts Health Centre, North Kingstown.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jennie A. (Petrarca) Senerchia. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Petrarca) Senerchia.
Mr. Senerchia was employed with Louis A. Petrarca Distributors for many years until retiring and also was employed with Bald Hill Dodge for many years. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, a communicant of the Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed golfing at West Warwick Country Club.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Cheryl A. Senerchia of East Greenwich; a niece and several nephews. He was the father of the late David Senerchia and brother of the late Margaret Petrarca, Joseph and Pasco Senerchia.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers contributions to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019