CORRERA, RALPH "JUNIOR"

84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma (Fiorito) Correra for 56 years. Born in Providence a son of the late Raffaele and Maria (Acciaioli) Correra. Ralph was an Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School Class of 1951. He also attended the RI School of Pharmacy. Ralph was a tool setter for E.A. Adams & Sons, Inc. for 27 years and later went on to work at T. Sardelli & Sons, Inc. for 17 years where he retired. Following retirement, he was the Sacristan at St. Matthew Church, Cranston for several years. As a communicant of St. Matthew parish for 35 years, Ralph also served as an usher, maintained cleaning the church, and actively participated with fellowship in many church gatherings and fundraising events; volunteering his time, talent and almsgiving. Among his endeavors, Ralph was a musician for more than 40 years as a drummer. At the age of 5, he began music lessons and mastered his lifelong passion as an accomplished percussionist. During high school, he was the drum major of the marching band, as well as, the band leader of the school's Jazz Ensemble. Eventually, he became a member of the RI Musicians Union. Soon after playing in various bands, he formed 2 of his own: Ralph Correra and his Orchestra and a Top 40 band called "The Group". Ralph was a fun, loving guy who lived life to the fullest. He met many interesting people traveling the world in the Air Force, working as a musician, and later driving limousines - including Robert Parish of the Boston Celtics. However, the person who sparked his interest and caught his attention was his wife Norma who he met on the dance floor at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. It is where their zest for life began and blossomed from their love of always dancing together, especially the Jitterbug. In addition, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, The Sons of Italy, and a former Cranston City Councilman in Ward 3. Ralph was also affiliated with the RI Matadors Drum and Bugle Corps from 1977-1985 in various capacities, which he greatly enjoyed doing with his daughters. He was an equipment manager, bus driver, ran the Bingo's concession with his wife to raise money for instruments, uniforms, travel expenses to parades and competitions, and in fact marched with the Color Guard American section. Ultimately, he was inducted into the Matador Hall of Fame; a commendation he was so proud, honored and yet humbled to receive. Lastly, Ralph also enjoyed watching sports and was a loyal NY Yankees and NE Patriots fan. Nevertheless, anyone who knew our dad realized he was quite a conversationalist. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a caring man who genuinely loved people and always made you feel welcomed in his presence, with a warm smile, quick handshake and a kind heart. He truly was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated family man who was always willing to lend a hand or help in any way he could. Ralph is survived by his two loving daughters Jane A. Correra and her companion Billy and Jacqueline M. Venticinque and her husband Michael. Besides his children, Ralph was the brother of the late Francesco and Michael Correra. He was also the brother-in-law of Rose Martone, Adeline Giuliano, Nancy Fiorito, the late Phyllis Donahue, Vincent, Luigi and Frank Fiorito, Josephine Breece and Dorothy J. Correra. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Ralph was aka "Poppi" to his grand-dog Maks whom he adored.

His funeral will be held THURSDAY March 7, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. George Maronite Church 1493 Cranston Street, Cranston, RI 02920. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION: WEDNESDAY March 6, 2019 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to RI Blood Center 405 Promenade Street Providence, RI 02908. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019