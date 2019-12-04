Home

Services
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church,
15 George Waterman Road,
Johnston, RI
Ralph E. Lettieri Obituary
LETTIERI, RALPH E.
93, of Harris Avenue, Cranston, passed away December 2, 2019. He was the longtime companion and soulmate for 53 years to Anna Aucone.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Luigi and Constance (DePetrillo) Lettieri.
Ralph attended R.I.S.D. and upon graduation he was a window dresser for the Outlet Co. and then a barber and later he owned and operated Rolet Jewelry and Ralph's Sandwich Shop before retiring. He was also a WW II Army Air Corp. Veteran.
He was the father of Sandra Parker and Kathleen Moran; grandfather of Troy A. Lettieri and his wife Shellie; great grandfather of Paige Marie and brother of Mary Lettieri and the late Louis, Richard, Arthur and Anthony Lettieri, Miriam Simonelli, Molly Folengieri and Elise Calsione. He also leaves behind his extend family, The Aucone's and their spouses and children.
His funeral with visitation will be held Thursday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Road, Johnston. Entombment, with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
