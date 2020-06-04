Briggs, Jr, Ralph Earl
80, of Warwick, died at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann (Wallentin) Briggs. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Barbara J. (Tinkham) Briggs Sr.
Ralph worked as a Mechanic for the Pepsi Corporation until his retirement in 2007. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved children, Ralph E. Briggs III of Warwick, John F. Briggs of Warwick, Barbara J. Briggs of Warwick, five grandchildren, Ashley M. Ursillo, Cody L. Boudreau, Emiley N. Boudreau, Cheyanne P. Briggs, Molley S. Boudreau, and one great-grandchild, Troy E. Sinapi.
He was the brother of the late Alison Briggs.
His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home from 2-4PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.