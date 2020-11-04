BANKS, JR., RALPH F.
81, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Scallop Shell Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Vera (Kirinsky) Banks. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph F. Banks, Sr. and Mary (Carr) Banks. Ralph worked as a machinist for Kaman Aerospace for many years. He also worked for Browne and Sharpe Manufacturing. He was the beloved father of Kevin Banks (Maryellen), and Keith Banks (Ashley Newbert); loving grandfather of James, Daniel, Thomas, Steven, and Rosalee; and brother of Mary Banks.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Jefferson Blvd., Warwick Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Friday November 6 from 4-8 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com