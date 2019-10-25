|
78, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kit" (Murphy) Groves for 53 years. Born in Linden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anne (Henry) Groves. He was a graduate of Delbarton High School in Morristown, NJ and the University of Delaware. A job with Sears brought him to Rhode Island in 1966. He fell in love with South County, and proceeded to launch several successful business ventures. He was a lifelong athlete, and a longtime coach, from little league to the collegiate level. Besides his wife he is survived by four children, Ralph "RJ" Groves of Albuquerque, NM, Tim Groves of Providence, Katie MacKrell of North Kingstown, and Daniel Groves of Savoy, IL; eight grandchildren, Molly, Grace, Liza, and Jack MacKrell, Ruby and George Groves, Linden and Iris Groves; a sister Carol Mayhew of Narragansett, and her son Fred Mayhew of Harrisonburg, VA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
