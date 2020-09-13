1/1
Ralph J. "Sabu" Ianniello Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IANNIELLO, RALPH J. JR. "SABU"
81, of Shalom Dr., Warwick, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Arlene D. (Lonardo) Ianniello. Born on Federal Hill in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph and Teresa (Andreozzi) Ianniello.
Ralph worked in the jewelry industry for 40 years before retiring.
He was the devoted father of Anthony D. Ianniello and his wife Charlene and Denise M. Ianniello, all of Boynton Beach, FL and Ralph J. Ianniello, III of Johnston; cherished grandfather of James Gallogly and Shaine Patrick; loving great-grandfather of Karter Saint Patrick; and dear brother of Lucille Ianniello of Johnston, Robert "Bobby" Ianniello of Cranston and the late Rose Santangelo and Joseph "Sonny" Ianniello.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rita's Church, 722 Oakland Beach Ave., Warwick, (Social distancing and masks required). Entombment will follow at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St.-Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved