IANNIELLO, RALPH J. JR. "SABU"
81, of Shalom Dr., Warwick, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Arlene D. (Lonardo) Ianniello. Born on Federal Hill in Providence, he was the son of the late Ralph and Teresa (Andreozzi) Ianniello.
Ralph worked in the jewelry industry for 40 years before retiring.
He was the devoted father of Anthony D. Ianniello and his wife Charlene and Denise M. Ianniello, all of Boynton Beach, FL and Ralph J. Ianniello, III of Johnston; cherished grandfather of James Gallogly and Shaine Patrick; loving great-grandfather of Karter Saint Patrick; and dear brother of Lucille Ianniello of Johnston, Robert "Bobby" Ianniello of Cranston and the late Rose Santangelo and Joseph "Sonny" Ianniello.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rita's Church, 722 Oakland Beach Ave., Warwick, (Social distancing and masks required). Entombment will follow at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 245 Waterman St.-Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.