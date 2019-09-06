|
STURSBERG, RALPH J.
80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was the husband of Jean L. (Dunn) Stursberg and father of Jessica L. Lakeway. His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip Church. Visitation Sunday 3-7pm. Burial will be in RI Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019