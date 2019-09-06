Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Ralph J. Stursberg
STURSBERG, RALPH J.
80, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was the husband of Jean L. (Dunn) Stursberg and father of Jessica L. Lakeway. His funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Philip Church. Visitation Sunday 3-7pm. Burial will be in RI Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
