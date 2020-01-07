The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services

Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15 George Waterman Rd.
Johnston, RI
View Map
CIPOLLA, RALPH L.
94, of Cedar Bay Dr., Warwick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 66 years of the late Josephine "Jo" (Santoro) Cipolla. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Vincenzina (Granieri) Cipolla.
Mr. Cipolla was the CEO of National Chain Company. He graduated from Roger Williams College and also attended several years of night classes at the University of Rhode Island. Mr.Cipolla was a WW-II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran; a former Chairman of the Board of Ocean State Civic Business Development, a former Board member of Citizens Trust Company, Greater Providence Trust Company, Roger Williams College, Johnson and Wales University and a Member of MJSA.
As an avid golfer, he was a founding Member of the Alpine Country Club in Cranston R.I. He was a member of La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach, FL and Monarch Country Club in Palm City, FL. He had a passion for music and was proficient in several instruments.
He was the devoted father of Virginia M. Cipolla of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Steven A. Cipolla of Warwick and Brian K. Cipolla and his wife Lori of Cranston; loving and involved grandfather of Jamie, Jodi, Sarah, Justine, Steven, Bianca, Brian, Briana, Brandon and Luciana; loving great-grandfather of Nicholas, Katie, Sophia, Ava, Cristiano, and Salvatore; and dear brother of the late Tina Tessitore and Marie Barbarita.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 8:30 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 1000 – Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
