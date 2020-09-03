1/1
Ralph L. Misto Jr.
MISTO JR., RALPH L.
86, of Cranston passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Greene) Misto.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Ralph and Theresa (Harrington) Misto Sr.
Over the course of a 30-year career at South County Hospital, Ralph helped build a culture of quality that exists to this day. His presidency from 1989-1996 was a period of sustained growth as the hospital added labor/delivery/recovery rooms in the maternity ward, a new pediatrics unit, a renal dialysis facility and began offering laparoscopic surgery.
Besides the passion he had for his work, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
He was the father of Ralph Misto III of Hope, Mark Misto and his wife Karla of Foster, Thomas Misto of Cranston and Edward Misto and his wife Jill of Wakefield; Grandfather of Mark Jr. and his wife Jaimie, Kayla, Julia, Thomas Jr., Zachary and Hannah; brother of Theresa Tavares of FL and the late Leona Misto RSM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am in St. Rocco's Church Johnston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Friday 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to South County Health 100 Kenyon Ave., Wakefield, RI 02879. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church Johnston
